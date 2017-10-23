Edition:
United Kingdom

Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)

SPE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.87CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$5.90
Open
$5.92
Day's High
$5.95
Day's Low
$5.85
Volume
427,960
Avg. Vol
1,145,164
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Stark

53 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Richard McHardy

2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Adam MacDonald

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Fotis Kalantzis

2015 Senior Vice President - Exploration

Albert Stark

2015 Senior Vice President - Operations
Spartan Energy Corp News

