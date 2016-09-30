Edition:
United Kingdom

Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)

SPGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,016.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-24.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
4,040.00
Open
3,975.00
Day's High
4,033.00
Day's Low
3,975.00
Volume
237,469
Avg. Vol
536,636
52-wk High
4,410.00
52-wk Low
3,324.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Phillip Vallet

70 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Peter Mountford

58 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Colin Brown

47 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Robert Blau

48 Chief Executive Officer - SG Fleet

Kamogelo Mmutlana

43 Chief Executive Officer - FleetAfrica
» More People

Super Group Ltd News