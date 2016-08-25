Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
SPI.L on London Stock Exchange
301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
301.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
301.00
301.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,087,797
2,087,797
52-wk High
385.36
385.36
52-wk Low
218.20
218.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Garry Watts
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Gordon
|46
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Gildersleeve
|73
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Andrew Goldsmith
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Catherine Mason
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
