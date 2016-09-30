Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)
SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
150.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Singh
|49
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kiran Koteshwar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjiv Kapoor
|62
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Chandan Sand
|2012
|General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S. Natrajhen
|56
|2015
|Managing Director
