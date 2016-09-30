SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)
SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-69.00 (-0.41%)
-69.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
16,862.00
16,862.00
Open
16,906.00
16,906.00
Day's High
16,949.00
16,949.00
Day's Low
16,709.00
16,709.00
Volume
276,812
276,812
Avg. Vol
600,867
600,867
52-wk High
20,499.00
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00
15,018.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Hankinson
|67
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Graham O'Connor
|60
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Godfrey
|51
|2010
|Group Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Leo Crawford
|57
|Group Chief Executive - Spar Ireland
|
Stefan Leuthold
|57
|Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Group Switzerland
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Competition Commission recommends approval of Spar Group, Fifth Season Investments 126 merger
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand slips, stocks dragged lower by Barclays
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's Spar Group plans Swiss expansion as profit dips
- South Africa's Spar Group H1 profit falls marginally
- BRIEF-Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents