Edition:
United Kingdom

SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

SPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,793.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)

-69.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
16,862.00
Open
16,906.00
Day's High
16,949.00
Day's Low
16,709.00
Volume
276,812
Avg. Vol
600,867
52-wk High
20,499.00
52-wk Low
15,018.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Hankinson

67 2004 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Graham O'Connor

60 2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Godfrey

51 2010 Group Financial Director, Executive Director

Leo Crawford

57 Group Chief Executive - Spar Ireland

Stefan Leuthold

57 Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Group Switzerland
» More People

SPAR Group Ltd News

» More SPPJ.J News