Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)
SPRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
356.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dilip Shanghvi
|61
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Raghavan
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Chetan Rajpara
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Debashis Day
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
T. Rajamannar
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co announces top-line results of action study for Baclofen GRS
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
- BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds