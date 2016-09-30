Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)
SPRGn.DE on Xetra
58.49EUR
4:35pm BST
58.49EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.91 (+1.58%)
€0.91 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
€57.58
€57.58
Open
€58.90
€58.90
Day's High
€60.25
€60.25
Day's Low
€58.49
€58.49
Volume
393,530
393,530
Avg. Vol
160,051
160,051
52-wk High
€60.25
€60.25
52-wk Low
€39.60
€39.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Giuseppe Vita
|82
|2002
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Mathias Doepfner
|54
|2007
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Subscription Newspapers and International
|
Friede Springer
|Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Julian Deutz
|49
|2014
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ralph Buechi
|59
|2017
|Chief Operating Oficer and Deputy to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ringier Group
- RPT-UPDATE 1-Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources
- Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing: sources
- UPDATE 1-Nature publisher prepares 2018 stock market listing -sources
- BRIEF-Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu
- BRIEF-Spir Communication announces opening of phase 2 examination of Concept Multimedia acquisition