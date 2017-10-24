Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)
SPRM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.71SGD
24 Oct 2017
2.71SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-1.45%)
$-0.04 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
$2.75
$2.75
Open
$2.74
$2.74
Day's High
$2.74
$2.74
Day's Low
$2.70
$2.70
Volume
5,150,400
5,150,400
Avg. Vol
6,830,130
6,830,130
52-wk High
$3.81
$3.81
52-wk Low
$2.54
$2.54
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Boon Yang Lee
|69
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Yat Chung Ng
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kang Uei Tan
|43
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Tony Mallek
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chua Boon Ping
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - SPH Media Fund
- BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings posts FY net profit attributable of S$350.1 mln
- BRIEF-Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings
- BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
- SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asian peers; Malaysia hits 2-1/2-month high
- BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement