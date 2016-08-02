Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)
SPT.L on London Stock Exchange
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
92.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
92.25
92.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
607,160
607,160
52-wk High
130.25
130.25
52-wk Low
75.75
75.75
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bill Thomas
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Eric Hutchinson
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paula Bell
|47
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angus Iveson
|2014
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Gary Bullard
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- Should you buy these three big movers today?
- Are BAE Systems plc, Standard Life plc & Spirent Communications plc a buy after today's updates?
- Will ARM Holdings plc, Inmarsat plc and Spirent Communications plc ever reverse their share price declines?
- 3 Stocks Set To Beat The FTSE 100: ARM Holdings plc, Talktalk Telecom Group PLC And Spirent Communications Plc
- Do The Latest Results Make Redde PLC, Playtech PLC And Spirent Communications Plc Top Growth Buys?
- Is It Time To Sell ARM Holdings plc, Spirent Communications Plc And Inmarsat Plc?