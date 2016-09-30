Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)
SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
382.30INR
11:22am BST
382.30INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.50 (+1.46%)
Rs5.50 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs376.80
Rs376.80
Open
Rs377.00
Rs377.00
Day's High
Rs383.70
Rs383.70
Day's Low
Rs373.00
Rs373.00
Volume
64,655
64,655
Avg. Vol
56,343
56,343
52-wk High
Rs446.80
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35
Rs181.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Taparia
|77
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Nayyar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ravi Kuddyady
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajan Raheja
|61
|1989
|Non-Executive Director
|
B. Taparia
|80
|1993
|Non-Executive Director