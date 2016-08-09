Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX.L)
SPX.L on London Stock Exchange
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,645.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,645.00
5,645.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
163,803
163,803
52-wk High
5,875.00
5,875.00
52-wk Low
4,076.00
4,076.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Whiteley
|68
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicholas Anderson
|56
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Kevin Boyd
|52
|2016
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andy Robson
|54
|2012
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Neil Daws
|54
|2016
|Executive Director - Europe, Middle East and Africa
