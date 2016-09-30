Edition:
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)

SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

121.40INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+5.06%)
Prev Close
Rs115.55
Open
Rs115.70
Day's High
Rs122.00
Day's Low
Rs115.00
Volume
2,999,246
Avg. Vol
2,344,703
52-wk High
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hemant Kanoria

53 2008 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sameer Sawhney

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Sunil Kanoria

52 2008 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Kishore Lodha

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Sandeep Lakhotia

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd News

