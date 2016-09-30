Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)
SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.40INR
11:20am BST
121.40INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+5.06%)
Rs5.85 (+5.06%)
Prev Close
Rs115.55
Rs115.55
Open
Rs115.70
Rs115.70
Day's High
Rs122.00
Rs122.00
Day's Low
Rs115.00
Rs115.00
Volume
2,999,246
2,999,246
Avg. Vol
2,344,703
2,344,703
52-wk High
Rs138.00
Rs138.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.65
Rs69.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hemant Kanoria
|53
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sameer Sawhney
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Sunil Kanoria
|52
|2008
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kishore Lodha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Lakhotia
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance says SREI Group signs MOU with CBL Corp
- BRIEF-SREI Equipment Finance, Tata Motors sign MoU to finance commercial vehicles
- BRIEF-Srei Infrastructure Finance says Srei Equipemnt Finance plans to dilute up to 25 pct of capital
- BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
- India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB