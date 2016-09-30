Edition:
United Kingdom

SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

SRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,660.35INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.90 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
Rs1,681.25
Open
Rs1,689.00
Day's High
Rs1,692.95
Day's Low
Rs1,654.70
Volume
117,222
Avg. Vol
189,775
52-wk High
Rs1,930.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,351.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Arun Ram

74 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board

Anoop Joshi

55 2016 President, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary

Ashish Ram

46 2007 Managing Director, Executive Director

Kartik Ram

42 2007 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Pramod Gujarathi

65 2017 Director - Safety & Environment, Additional Executive Director
