Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (SRIK.NS)
SRIK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
365.50INR
11:25am BST
365.50INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.90 (+1.92%)
Rs6.90 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs358.60
Rs358.60
Open
Rs359.10
Rs359.10
Day's High
Rs372.00
Rs372.00
Day's Low
Rs352.70
Rs352.70
Volume
395,246
395,246
Avg. Vol
95,838
95,838
52-wk High
Rs402.90
Rs402.90
52-wk Low
Rs239.50
Rs239.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
G. Maruthi Rao
|75
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
N.Sivalai Senthilnathan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
G. Kodandapani
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Mayank Kejriwal
|62
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
V. Poyyamozhi
|2017
|Whole Time Director