Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)
SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.24CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Greg Stevenson
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Blair Welch
|43
|2015
|Co-Founder
|
Robert Armstrong
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lisa Rowe
|Senior Vice President - Finance and Taxation
|
Ramsey Ali
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says to acquire National Hills Shopping Center for $24.7 mln
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces agreement to buy West Valley Marketplace for $34.5 mln
- BRIEF-Slate Retail announces purchase of Dorman Centre in South Carolina
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of north lake commons in Chicago
- BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Good Homes Plaza in Orlando