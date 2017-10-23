Smart REIT (SRU_u.TO)
SRU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.48CAD
23 Oct 2017
29.48CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.34%)
$0.10 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
$29.38
$29.38
Open
$29.39
$29.39
Day's High
$29.63
$29.63
Day's Low
$29.34
$29.34
Volume
165,199
165,199
Avg. Vol
217,205
217,205
52-wk High
$34.87
$34.87
52-wk Low
$29.17
$29.17
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitchell Goldhar
|55
|2015
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Peter Forde
|61
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Huw Thomas
|64
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Peter Sweeney
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rudy Gobin
|55
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Portfolio Management and Investments
- BRIEF-Smart Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results
- BRIEF-SmartREIT announces new credit facilities totaling $500 million
- BRIEF-Smart REIT says first and second condo towers called transit city are substantially sold out
- BRIEF-Smart REIT posts qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit