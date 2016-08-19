Edition:
United Kingdom

SSE PLC (SSE.L)

SSE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,397.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,397.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,835,030
52-wk High
1,611.00
52-wk Low
1,341.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Gillingwater

60 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alistair Phillips-Davies

2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gregor Alexander

53 2002 Finance Director, Executive Director

Will Morris

2012 Managing Director - Retail

Colin Nicol

2016 Managing Director - Networks
SSE PLC News

Market Views

