SSP Group PLC (SSPG.L)
SSPG.L on London Stock Exchange
580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
580.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,039,099
1,039,099
52-wk High
582.50
582.50
52-wk Low
322.90
322.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vagn Sorensen
|57
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kate Swann
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Davies
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Helen Byrne
|2007
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
John Barton
|73
|2014
|Senior Independent Non Executive Director
