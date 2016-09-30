STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)
STAGn.DE on Xetra
81.54EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claudio Albrecht
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Guenter von Au
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jens Steegers
|37
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Mark Keatley
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Barthold Piening
|58
|2017
|Chief Technical Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board