Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)
STAN.L on London Stock Exchange
767.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
767.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
767.70
767.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
6,685,085
6,685,085
52-wk High
860.00
860.00
52-wk Low
609.60
609.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Vinals
|62
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
William Winters
|55
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Naguib Kheraj
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Andrew Halford
|57
|2014
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Tracy Clarke
|50
|2016
|Regional Chief Executive Officer - Europe & Americas
