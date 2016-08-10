Edition:
United Kingdom

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

STAN.L on London Stock Exchange

767.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
767.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
6,685,085
52-wk High
860.00
52-wk Low
609.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Vinals

62 2016 Chairman of the Board

William Winters

55 2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Naguib Kheraj

52 2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director

Andrew Halford

57 2014 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Tracy Clarke

50 2016 Regional Chief Executive Officer - Europe & Americas
» More People

Standard Chartered PLC News

» More STAN.L News

Market Views

» More STAN.L Market Views