StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)
STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
2.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.75%)
$-0.02 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$2.68
$2.68
Open
$2.68
$2.68
Day's High
$2.69
$2.69
Day's Low
$2.65
$2.65
Volume
1,310,700
1,310,700
Avg. Vol
2,469,477
2,469,477
52-wk High
$3.42
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54
$2.54
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steven Clontz
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tong Hai Tan
|54
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Choon Hwee Chia
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hoi San Chan
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Human Resource
|
Tim Goodchild
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Government & Strategic Affairs
- SE Asia Stocks-Rise on upbeat global economic outlook
- SE Asia Stocks-Edgy as Russia sanctions unnerve investors
- SE Asia Stocks-Flat to down on profit-taking; Philippines gives up early gains
- BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
- Asia Inc perpetual bonds have bumper year as Softbank joins ranks