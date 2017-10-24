Edition:
United Kingdom

StarHub Ltd (STAR.SI)

STAR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.66SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
$2.68
Open
$2.68
Day's High
$2.69
Day's Low
$2.65
Volume
1,310,700
Avg. Vol
2,469,477
52-wk High
$3.42
52-wk Low
$2.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steven Clontz

67 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Tong Hai Tan

54 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Choon Hwee Chia

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Hoi San Chan

2013 Senior Vice President - Human Resource

Tim Goodchild

2013 Senior Vice President - Government & Strategic Affairs
StarHub Ltd News

