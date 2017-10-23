Student Transportation Inc (STB.TO)
STB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.45CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
$7.49
Open
$7.50
Day's High
$7.54
Day's Low
$7.43
Volume
113,540
Avg. Vol
133,822
52-wk High
$8.25
52-wk Low
$6.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Denis Gallagher
|58
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Patrick Walker
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Patrick Vaughan
|2017
|President - School Transportation Group
|
Thomas Kominsky
|2015
|Chief Growth Officer
|
Irving Gerstein
|76
|Lead Independent Director