Santos Brasil Participacoes SA (STBP3.SA)
STBP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
3.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
3.36BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.09 (-2.61%)
R$ -0.09 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
R$ 3.45
R$ 3.45
Open
R$ 3.49
R$ 3.49
Day's High
R$ 3.49
R$ 3.49
Day's Low
R$ 3.33
R$ 3.33
Volume
390,800
390,800
Avg. Vol
1,608,673
1,608,673
52-wk High
R$ 3.75
R$ 3.75
52-wk Low
R$ 1.81
R$ 1.81
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Veronica Valente Dantas
|59
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Antonio Carlos Duarte Sepulveda
|52
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Carlos Geraldo Langoni
|72
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Washington Cristiano Kato
|64
|Chief Financial and Economic Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Caio Marcelo Morel Correa
|57
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board