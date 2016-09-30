Edition:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (STDM.PA)

STDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

53.74EUR
3:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
€53.60
Open
€53.35
Day's High
€53.93
Day's Low
€53.20
Volume
48,143
Avg. Vol
52,660
52-wk High
€72.74
52-wk Low
€50.13

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joachim Kreuzburg

51 2007 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee

Volker Niebel

59 2007 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations and Information Systems, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director

Oscar-Werner Reif

50 2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Research and Development, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director

Michael Melingo

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Marketing, Services and Business Development

Joerg Pfirrmann

44 Member of the Executive Committee - Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources
