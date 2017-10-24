Edition:
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (STEG.SI)

STEG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.38SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.38
Open
$3.38
Day's High
$3.41
Day's Low
$3.37
Volume
4,009,600
Avg. Vol
3,615,584
52-wk High
$3.86
52-wk Low
$3.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chong Seng Kwa

70 2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sy Feng Chong

47 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Chee Keng Foo

57 2017 Chief Financial Officer

John Coburn

75 2001 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VT Systems

Shiang Long Lee

51 2017 President of Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd News

