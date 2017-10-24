Edition:
United Kingdom

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

STEL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.74
Open
$3.74
Day's High
$3.75
Day's Low
$3.73
Volume
13,262,300
Avg. Vol
18,813,840
52-wk High
$4.02
52-wk Low
$3.59

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Simon Israel

64 2011 Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Sock Koong Chua

59 2007 Group Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director

Lim Cheng Cheng

45 2015 Group Chief Financial Officer

York Chye Chang

50 2012 Chief Executive Officer - Group Enterprise

Wee Boon Chia

Chief Executive Officer - NCS Group Enterprise
» More People

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd News

» More STEL.SI News