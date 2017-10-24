Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)
STEL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
3.74SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.74
$3.74
Open
$3.74
$3.74
Day's High
$3.75
$3.75
Day's Low
$3.73
$3.73
Volume
13,262,300
13,262,300
Avg. Vol
18,813,840
18,813,840
52-wk High
$4.02
$4.02
52-wk Low
$3.59
$3.59
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Israel
|64
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sock Koong Chua
|59
|2007
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Lim Cheng Cheng
|45
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
York Chye Chang
|50
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer - Group Enterprise
|
Wee Boon Chia
|Chief Executive Officer - NCS Group Enterprise
