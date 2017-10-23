STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)
STM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.60
€17.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,846,247
2,846,247
52-wk High
€17.60
€17.60
52-wk Low
€7.15
€7.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maurizio Tamagnini
|51
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Carlo Bozotti
|65
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Sole Member of the Managing Board
|
Didier Lombard
|75
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Carlo Ferro
|56
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services
|
Jean-Marc Chery
|57
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
