STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA)

STM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,846,247
52-wk High
€17.60
52-wk Low
€7.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Maurizio Tamagnini

51 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Carlo Bozotti

65 President, Chief Executive Officer, Sole Member of the Managing Board

Didier Lombard

75 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Carlo Ferro

56 2013 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services

Jean-Marc Chery

57 2014 Chief Operating Officer
STMicroelectronics NV News

