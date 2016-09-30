Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)
STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Kumar
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shashank Sinha
|53
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Badree Komandur
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Subroto Banerjee
|2011
|President - Brands, India
|
Manjula Ramamurthy
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA approval for omega-3-acid ethyl esters capsules
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shashank Sinha as MD
- BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun gets U.S. FDA nod for potassium citrate extended-release tablets
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun says co's formulation facility in Bangalore gets EIR from USFDA
- BRIEF-Strides Shasun says Arrow Pharma buys Australian ops of Amneal Pharmaceuticals