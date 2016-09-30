Edition:
Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.05 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs850.70
Open
Rs853.00
Day's High
Rs862.50
Day's Low
Rs842.00
Volume
827,834
Avg. Vol
367,627
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Arun Kumar

2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Shashank Sinha

53 2017 Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Badree Komandur

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Subroto Banerjee

2011 President - Brands, India

Manjula Ramamurthy

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Strides Shasun Ltd News

