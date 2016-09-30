Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STTE.NS)
STTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
267.15INR
11:29am BST
267.15INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.60 (+2.53%)
Rs6.60 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs260.55
Rs260.55
Open
Rs261.90
Rs261.90
Day's High
Rs271.60
Rs271.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Rs260.00
Volume
2,055,973
2,055,973
Avg. Vol
2,093,649
2,093,649
52-wk High
Rs278.00
Rs278.00
52-wk Low
Rs87.00
Rs87.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Agarwal
|65
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anand Agarwal
|49
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Pravin Agarwal
|62
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Anupam Jindal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Badri Gomatam
|Chief Technology Officer