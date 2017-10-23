Edition:
United Kingdom

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO)

SU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

41.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$42.06
Open
$42.14
Day's High
$42.24
Day's Low
$41.96
Volume
1,629,851
Avg. Vol
2,631,168
52-wk High
$44.90
52-wk Low
$36.09

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Wilson

65 2017 Chairman of the Board

Steven Williams

61 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Alister Cowan

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Mark Little

2016 President - Upstream

Eric Axford

2012 Executive Vice President - Business Services
Suncor Energy Inc News

