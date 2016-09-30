Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)
SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
256.65INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Suri
|73
|2008
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Reddy
|61
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Rakesh Arora
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shradha Suri
|36
|2008
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|2013
|Director - Representative of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan