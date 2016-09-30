Edition:
United Kingdom

Subros Ltd (SUBR.NS)

SUBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

256.65INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.20 (-2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs262.85
Open
Rs262.00
Day's High
Rs266.50
Day's Low
Rs254.55
Volume
58,236
Avg. Vol
40,708
52-wk High
Rs276.80
52-wk Low
Rs132.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ramesh Suri

73 2008 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board

D. Reddy

61 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer

Rakesh Arora

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Shradha Suri

36 2008 Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Kenichi Ayukawa

2013 Director - Representative of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan
