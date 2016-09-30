Edition:
United Kingdom

Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

SUIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,325.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

24.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
5,301.00
Open
5,300.00
Day's High
5,375.00
Day's Low
5,171.00
Volume
51,880
Avg. Vol
249,886
52-wk High
9,131.00
52-wk Low
4,830.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Moosa

59 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Anthony Leeming

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Norman Basthdaw

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director

Zaine Miller

2016 Chief Information Officer

Verna Robson

45 2016 Director - Group Human Resources
Sun International Ltd News

