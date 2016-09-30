Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)
SUIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,325.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
5,325.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
24.00 (+0.45%)
24.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
5,301.00
5,301.00
Open
5,300.00
5,300.00
Day's High
5,375.00
5,375.00
Day's Low
5,171.00
5,171.00
Volume
51,880
51,880
Avg. Vol
249,886
249,886
52-wk High
9,131.00
9,131.00
52-wk Low
4,830.00
4,830.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Moosa
|59
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anthony Leeming
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Norman Basthdaw
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director
|
Zaine Miller
|2016
|Chief Information Officer
|
Verna Robson
|45
|2016
|Director - Group Human Resources
- BRIEF-Sun International unit concludes share purchase agreement with Thunderbird Resorts, Casinos Peruanos
- South Africa's Sun International reviews Panama and Colombia operations
- BRIEF-Sun International HY revenue up 19 pct to 7.6 bln rands
- BRIEF-Sun International sees HY HEPS to be a loss of between 71 cents and 85 cents
- BRIEF-Sun International HY total group revenue up 19 pct to 7.7 bln rand