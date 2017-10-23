Edition:
United Kingdom

Sul America SA (SULA11.SA)

SULA11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.69BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.11 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.80
Open
R$ 17.86
Day's High
R$ 17.91
Day's Low
R$ 17.60
Volume
473,600
Avg. Vol
956,843
52-wk High
R$ 21.94
52-wk Low
R$ 15.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas

57 1998 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Gabriel Portella Fagundes

62 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Arthur Farme d'Amoed

59 2011 Chief Control and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fabiane Reschke

46 2016 Executive Officer

Laenio Pereira dos Santos

56 2007 Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Sul America SA News

» More SULA11.SA News