Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.BO)
SUN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
534.45INR
11:25am BST
534.45INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.80 (-1.07%)
Rs-5.80 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs540.25
Rs540.25
Open
Rs541.00
Rs541.00
Day's High
Rs541.00
Rs541.00
Day's Low
Rs533.70
Rs533.70
Volume
103,300
103,300
Avg. Vol
471,361
471,361
52-wk High
Rs758.50
Rs758.50
52-wk Low
Rs433.15
Rs433.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Israel Makov
|78
|2012
|Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
C. Muralidharan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sunil Ajmera
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dilip Shanghvi
|62
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sailesh Desai
|1999
|Whole-time Director
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says unit raises shareholding in Ranbaxy Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
- BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says U.S. FDA inspection closed at co's Dadra facility
- Pregnant women still unaware of epilepsy drug risks - EMA hearing
- BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Dilip Shangvhi as MD