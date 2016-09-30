Edition:
United Kingdom

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS)

SUN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.85 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs540.40
Open
Rs537.50
Day's High
Rs539.00
Day's Low
Rs533.50
Volume
1,940,555
Avg. Vol
4,753,353
52-wk High
Rs759.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.70

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Israel Makov

78 2012 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

C. Muralidharan

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Sunil Ajmera

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Dilip Shanghvi

62 2012 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sailesh Desai

1999 Whole-time Director
» More People

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd News

» More SUN.NS News