Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV.BA)

SUPV.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

94.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.45 (+4.97%)
Prev Close
$89.55
Open
$93.60
Day's High
$94.10
Day's Low
$91.15
Volume
272,753
Avg. Vol
115,265
52-wk High
$94.10
52-wk Low
$38.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Julio Supervielle

60 2008 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jorge Ramirez

56 2011 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Emerico Stengel

54 2010 Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Alejandra Naughton

53 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Santiago Batlle

43 Human Resources Manager
Grupo Supervielle SA News

