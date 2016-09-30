Sunstar Realty Development Ltd (SURD.BO)
SURD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
15.65INR
10:56am BST
15.65INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.95%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs15.80
Rs15.80
Open
Rs16.25
Rs16.25
Day's High
Rs16.25
Rs16.25
Day's Low
Rs15.25
Rs15.25
Volume
592,095
592,095
Avg. Vol
349,957
349,957
52-wk High
Rs63.00
Rs63.00
52-wk Low
Rs14.25
Rs14.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prashant Agarwal
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Whole Time Secretary
|
Nitin Boricha
|2016
|Whole Time Director
|
Priyanka Sen
|2016
|Whole Time Secretary
|
Vijay K R
|2017
|Director
|
Sonal Bhatt
|31
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director