Surya Roshni Ltd (SURR.NS)

SURR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

326.35INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+3.10%)
Prev Close
Rs316.55
Open
Rs318.95
Day's High
Rs334.85
Day's Low
Rs315.70
Volume
549,970
Avg. Vol
219,034
52-wk High
Rs334.85
52-wk Low
Rs165.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jai Agarwal

2012 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director

Tarun Baldua

53 2013 Chief Executive Officer

R. Maloo

49 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Raju Bista

28 2012 Managing Director, Whole-time Director

B. Singal

2014 Vice President, Company Secretary
