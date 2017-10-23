Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)
SUZB5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
20.47BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.43 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.04
Open
R$ 20.20
Day's High
R$ 20.80
Day's Low
R$ 19.76
Volume
3,517,000
Avg. Vol
3,830,386
52-wk High
R$ 21.19
52-wk Low
R$ 10.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Feffer
|60
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
Walter Schalka
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Daniel Feffer
|57
|2001
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder
|75
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Bacci
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazilian businessman proposes free-trade tech initiative at WTO
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on profit-taking, Mexico peso dips
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on profit-taking after recent rally
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up, Mexico finds ground after slump
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market up as Itaú, Suzano shares jump