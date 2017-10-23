Edition:
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA)

SUZB5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

20.47BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.43 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 20.04
Open
R$ 20.20
Day's High
R$ 20.80
Day's Low
R$ 19.76
Volume
3,517,000
Avg. Vol
3,830,386
52-wk High
R$ 21.19
52-wk Low
R$ 10.12

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Feffer

60 2001 Chairman of the Board

Walter Schalka

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Daniel Feffer

57 2001 Vice Chairman of the Board

Claudio Thomaz Lobo Sonder

75 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Bacci

47 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Suzano Papel e Celulose SA News

