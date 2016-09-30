Suzlon Energy Ltd (SUZL.NS)
SUZL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tulsi Tanti
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
J. Chalasani
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Sanjay Baweja
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hemal Kanuga
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Medha Joshi
|2014
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited