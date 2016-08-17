Savills PLC (SVS.L)
SVS.L on London Stock Exchange
932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
932.50
932.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
214,389
214,389
52-wk High
970.00
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50
647.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nicholas Ferguson
|68
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jeremy Helsby
|2008
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Simon Shaw
|2009
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Colacino
|President of Savills Studley
|
Raymond Lee
|49
|2011
|Chief Executive - Savills Group in Hong Kong, Macau and Greater China
- 3 hot shares to buy after today's gains?
- Are Purplebricks Group plc, Foxtons Group plc or Savills plc the best way to profit from housing?
- 3 Bargain Buys? Barclays PLC, Savills plc And Dart Group PLC
- Grexit Or No Grexit, These 4 Stocks Are Worth Buying: Centrica PLC, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Savills plc And Dignity Plc
- St. Modwen Properties plc vs Foxtons Group PLC, Countrywide PLC, Savills plc And Grainger PLC
- The Shares Jim Slater Might Buy Today