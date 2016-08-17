Edition:
United Kingdom

Savills PLC (SVS.L)

SVS.L on London Stock Exchange

932.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
932.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
214,389
52-wk High
970.00
52-wk Low
647.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nicholas Ferguson

68 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jeremy Helsby

2008 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Simon Shaw

2009 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Michael Colacino

President of Savills Studley

Raymond Lee

49 2011 Chief Executive - Savills Group in Hong Kong, Macau and Greater China
» More People

Savills PLC News

» More SVS.L News

Market Views

» More SVS.L Market Views