Edition:
United Kingdom

Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)

SW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.67CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$27.67
Open
$27.72
Day's High
$28.06
Day's Low
$27.31
Volume
66,107
Avg. Vol
91,216
52-wk High
$43.16
52-wk Low
$16.48

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kent Thexton

54 2016 Chairman of the Board

Jason Cohenour

55 2005 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

David McLennan

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Rene Link

2016 Senior Vice President - Strategy, Chief Marketing Officer

Jason Krause

2015 Senior Vice President, General Manager - Enterprise Solutions
» More People

Sierra Wireless Inc News

» More SW.TO News