SHW AG (SW1.DE)
SW1.DE on Xetra
33.63EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.20 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
€33.83
Open
€33.81
Day's High
€33.92
Day's Low
€33.55
Volume
17,504
Avg. Vol
14,486
52-wk High
€38.44
52-wk Low
€28.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Georg Wolf
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Frank Boshoff
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christian Brand
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Simon
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Michael Schickling
|Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications