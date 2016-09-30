Edition:
United Kingdom

Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,399.75
Open
Rs1,399.10
Day's High
Rs1,418.95
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
16,550
Avg. Vol
27,922
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Achal Bakeri

55 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Bhadresh Mehta

55 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Vijay Joshi

51 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Mayur Barvadiya

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajesh Mishra

43 2014 Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets
» More People

Symphony Ltd News