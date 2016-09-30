Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)
SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,399.75
Rs1,399.75
Open
Rs1,399.10
Rs1,399.10
Day's High
Rs1,418.95
Rs1,418.95
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Rs1,396.00
Volume
16,550
16,550
Avg. Vol
27,922
27,922
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00
Rs1,113.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Achal Bakeri
|55
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Bhadresh Mehta
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vijay Joshi
|51
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mayur Barvadiya
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Mishra
|43
|2014
|Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets