Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)
SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
500.00INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs499.20
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs504.35
Day's Low
Rs496.25
Volume
82,167
Avg. Vol
106,575
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiran Shaw
|62
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jonathan Hunt
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director
|
M. Chinappa
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manoj Nerurkar
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mayank Verma
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary