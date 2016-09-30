Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE)
SZGG.DE on Xetra
42.80EUR
4:35pm BST
42.80EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.51 (+1.21%)
€0.51 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
€42.29
€42.29
Open
€42.83
€42.83
Day's High
€44.28
€44.28
Day's Low
€42.40
€42.40
Volume
529,485
529,485
Avg. Vol
264,460
264,460
52-wk High
€44.28
€44.28
52-wk Low
€27.05
€27.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Heinz-Gerhard Wente
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Heinz Fuhrmann
|61
|2011
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Hans-Juergen Urban
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Burkhard Becker
|57
|2011
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Ulrich Grethe
|2014
|Member of the Group Management Board - Strip Steel Business Unit
- Steel producing nations to discuss overcapacity in Berlin in November
- Salzgitter builds new line for automotive steel
- UPDATE 1-Salzgitter builds new line for automotive steel
- Salzgitter builds new line to strengthen position in automotive
- UPDATE 1-German cartel authorities investigate Austria's Voestalpine