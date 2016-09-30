Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)
SZUG.DE on Xetra
16.74EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hans-Joerg Gebhard
|62
|2000
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Wolfgang Heer
|61
|2012
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Erwin Hameseder
|61
|2014
|Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Franz-Josef Moellenberg
|64
|1992
|First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Thomas Kirchberg
|57
|2007
|Member of the Management Board