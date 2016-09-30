Edition:
United Kingdom

Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)

SZUG.DE on Xetra

16.74EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€16.64
Open
€16.65
Day's High
€16.76
Day's Low
€16.57
Volume
530,052
Avg. Vol
602,881
52-wk High
€25.39
52-wk Low
€16.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hans-Joerg Gebhard

62 2000 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Heer

61 2012 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Erwin Hameseder

61 2014 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Franz-Josef Moellenberg

64 1992 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Thomas Kirchberg

57 2007 Member of the Management Board
Suedzucker AG News

