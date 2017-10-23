Telus Corp (T.TO)
T.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
45.37CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Auchinleck
|65
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Darren Entwistle
|54
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Doug French
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Sandy McIntosh
|Executive Vice President, People and Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer
|
Phil Bates
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Business Transformation and Operations
