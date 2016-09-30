Edition:
United Kingdom

Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)

TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

16,008.00CZK
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

44.00Kč (+0.28%)
Prev Close
15,964.00Kč
Open
16,191.00Kč
Day's High
16,191.00Kč
Day's Low
15,951.00Kč
Volume
871
Avg. Vol
822
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johannes Vroemen

2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arpad Konye

2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Stanislava Jurikova

43 2012 Member of the Management Board, Finance Director

Petr Karla

2015 Member of the Management Board, Operations Director

Istvan Borus

2016 Member of the Management Board, Director of Sales and Distribution
Philip Morris CR as News

