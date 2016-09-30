Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)
TABK.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
16,008.00CZK
1:56pm BST
16,008.00CZK
1:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
44.00Kč (+0.28%)
44.00Kč (+0.28%)
Prev Close
15,964.00Kč
15,964.00Kč
Open
16,191.00Kč
16,191.00Kč
Day's High
16,191.00Kč
16,191.00Kč
Day's Low
15,951.00Kč
15,951.00Kč
Volume
871
871
Avg. Vol
822
822
52-wk High
17,211.00Kč
17,211.00Kč
52-wk Low
12,040.00Kč
12,040.00Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johannes Vroemen
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arpad Konye
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Stanislava Jurikova
|43
|2012
|Member of the Management Board, Finance Director
|
Petr Karla
|2015
|Member of the Management Board, Operations Director
|
Istvan Borus
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, Director of Sales and Distribution