Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

150.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs149.95
Open
Rs150.10
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs150.00
Volume
327,197
Avg. Vol
677,959
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Harish Bhat

54 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sanjiv Sarin

60 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Chacko TInomas

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Krishnamurthi Venkataramanan

71 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance

N. Suryanraynan

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Tata Coffee Ltd News

